Gabon PM hails international solidarity, military over failed coup

The Gabon government has praised the military and international condemnation for the attempted coup d’etat staged by five soldiers on Monday, January 7.

Prime minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet paid a visit days after the incident to the premises of the state broadcasting outfit in the capital, Libreville.

From walls riddled with bullet holes to floors littered with broken glass, the gravity of the violence was clear.

The mutineers forced their way into the studios of the national radio to announce a takeover of the government asking citizens to rise up and help restore democracy.

The army fought their way into the building and overpowered the plotters. Three of them are under arrest whiles two of them have been killed, the presidency confirmed on Monday.

“Our condemnation has been echoed beyond Gabon, since many diplomatic chancery of many friendly countries, international organizations such as the African Union, the United Nations, all these actors of the international community, have also condemned this act,” the Premier who is leader of government business said.

His boss, President Omar Bongo Ondimba, is currently in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, convalescing from a stroke that got him hospitalized for weeks in Saudi Arabia.

Ngondet urged calm as he heaped praises on the military for acting “with great professionalism, promptness and efficiency.” The country remains tense despite assurances of government control.