Egyptians react to Salah's CAF award, hosting CAN 2019

On the streets of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, Mohammed Salah’s face could be seen splashed on front pages of newspapers at various news stands, a day after he won the coveted African footballer of the year award in Dakar, Senegal.

Salah’s win ensured he retained the crown he won in 2018 after an excellent season with his English club Liverpool.

“Muhammad Salah is a credit to Egypt as a whole. He dedicated his prize to the whole of Egypt, Ahmed Mansour said.

"Muhammad Salah is a credit to Egypt as a whole. He dedicated his prize to the whole of Egypt

“We’re all happy, all Egyptians are happy that Salah has been named best player. We wish him all the best moving forward, Said El-Sebaay.

The 26-year-old won CAF’s top award beating competition from his Senegalese team mate, Sadio Mane and Gabonese forward, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah’s award capped a great day for Egypt as the country was named the host of CAN 2019 which had been stripped off Cameroon.

“Hosting the 2019 CAN will have an impact on tourism and the economy. People will come from Europe and Africa, because Europe is very interested in Africa, Raafat Mohamed Yassin said.

“It is important that Egypt host the 2019 CAF Africa Cup of Nations. The economy will rebound and Egypt will have a better place in football, said Mohamed Salem.

Egypt defeated South Africa 16-1 earlier on Tuesday in a CAF executive committee vote in Dakar to decide which country succeeded Cameroon as 2019 Cup of Nations hosts.

AFP