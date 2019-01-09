Congo: oil, gas discoveries at Tilapia fields

The exploration of the Tilapia oil field in Kuilou, in the north of Pointe Noire, the economic capital, of Congo Republic has been successful.

Anglo African Oil & Gas, the operator has announced multiple oil discoveries in its Tilapia wells, according to the Africa oil and power news website.

It said, the exploration revealed 44 metres of oil deposits which exceeds the company’s expectations.

Subject to the results of the flow tests, the well could potentially give it a major breakthrough in terms of production and cash flow and would be an excellent start to the Tilapia field development program.

Anglo African Oil & Gas predicts that the TLP-101 well could produce up to 400 barrels of oil per day.

Following the commissioning of the Moho/north field in 2017, the production of the Tilapia 103 oil well, should thus enable Congo to meet the 350,000 barrels per day target set in 2018.

This will be a relief for the Congolese government’s coffers, which has been hard hit by the drop in oil prices on the world market.