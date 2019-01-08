Will SpaceX continue winning streak in 2019?

This week on Sci-Tech, we talk about SpaceX, an aerospace company belonging to billionaire Elon Musk. The company 21 space launches in 2018, twice as many as its competitor Arianespace.

At the end of December, SpaceX unveiled its new habitable capsule and said it was ready for its first orbital tests.The Crew Dragon module, was installed on January 5 on its launch pad in Florida.

We also report about a brain implant which, if succesful, could revolutionize the treatment of epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease.

Here is Serge Koffi with this week’s science and technology segment.