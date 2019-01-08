Welcome to Africanews

What's next for Gabon after foiled coup attempt? [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The political situation Gabon is under control, so says the government after a coup attempt staged by some junior soldiers yesterday morning.

Spokesman for the government, Guy-Bertrand Mapangou announced the killing of two suspected plotters and arrests of seven others just hours after they took over state radio in a bid to end 50 years of rule by President Ali Bongo’s family.

There have been several condemnations to the aborted coup but on the streets of the capital city Libreville, reactions have been mixed.

