South Africa train collision kills two, dozens injured

South Africa
At least two people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday when two trains collided in the South African capital Pretoria, an emergency services official said.
“We have got two confirmed fatalities, and we have got different emergency services on site,” Charles Mabaso told Reuters.
South Africa is one of few African countries that has a very functional rail system. The incidence of train accidents have been recorded once a while over the years.
Several injured after train crashes in Mountain View- Pretoria, South Africa pic.twitter.com/Bl7SRf5uxT— The African Voice (@teddyeugene) January 8, 2019
South Africa train collision: One dead, 100s injured https://t.co/u8WNrhkmca— africanews (@africanews) October 24, 2016
Train collision in South Africa injures 320 people https://t.co/K1WcTMZwhc— africanews (@africanews) October 5, 2018
4 dead, several injured in South Africa train crash https://t.co/YrNf4kdAh2— africanews (@africanews) January 4, 2018
