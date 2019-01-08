Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

South Africa train collision kills two, dozens injured

South Africa train collision kills two, dozens injured

South Africa

At least two people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday when two trains collided in the South African capital Pretoria, an emergency services official said.

“We have got two confirmed fatalities, and we have got different emergency services on site,” Charles Mabaso told Reuters.

South Africa is one of few African countries that has a very functional rail system. The incidence of train accidents have been recorded once a while over the years.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..