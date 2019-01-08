Pope hopes for peace as Congolese await poll results, EU cuts staff

Pope Francis has commented on the DRC’s political situation calling on all stakeholders to do all it takes to ensure that there is peace at the end of the process.

“I am with particular attention following the evolution of the situation in the DRC, expressing the wish that the country can regain the long overdue reconciliation,” his statement issued on Monday read in part.

He asked for stakeholders to respect the electoral process so as to end a persistent state of insecurity that have plagued the country gravely affecting children especially.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that non-essential staff of the European Union, EU, have left the country whiles those scheduled to return have also delayed given the current tensed situation.

Kinshasa in late 2018 sacked the EU representative as a retaliatory measure for sanctions slapped on 14 Congolese officials for human rights abuses.

Among the sanctioned is Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, a former interior minister and candidate of the ruling coalition.

Congolese continue to await the release of results from the elections body, CENI. As at December 6, CENI said it had compiled 53% of results. There is not concrete date for release of preliminary results as yet.

Brief about Democratic Republic of Congo

1 – National capital / official language = Kinshasa / French

2 – Currency in circulation = ‎ Congolese franc

3 – Current political leader = Joseph Kabila

4 – Population estimate = 83,301,151 (July 2017 est.)

5 – Date of independence = June 30, 1960.

6 – Country codes: telephone ‎(+243), internet (.cd)

Map of the country

Joseph Kabila, President of the country

Congolese franc

Flag of the country

Zongo Fall found in the city of Zongo in the Sud-Ubangi District

Streets of Kinshasa