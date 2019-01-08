International pressure mounts on DRC [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Diplomatic pressure is mounting on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to announce the outcome of December 30 elections to replace its 13 year long time leader Joseph Kabila.
More than a week after the crucial poll, the central African country’s electoral commission has not set a date for the results announcement.
Amid the delay, the UN Security Council has rejected a meeting at the request of South Africa over the situation in the DRC.
It instead says any meeting or measure could be made only after the announcement of the results by the Electoral Commission. There have also been other diplomatic pressures being led by France, the United states and Belgium
