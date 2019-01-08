Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sport

sport

2018 CAF Awards: Who wins what in African football?

2018 CAF Awards: Who wins what in African football?

Senegal

Africa’s annual football awards night takes place in the Senegalese capital Dakar on January 8, 2019.

The continent’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, will be awarding the best personalities, clubs and national teams for the year 2018.

The event is being held at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center. Ahead of the event, CAF Executive Committee has awarded the hosting rights for 2019 AFCON to Egypt.

Men’s Player of the Year Award

The main award of the night will pit the same nominees as 2017 – Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah is widely tipped to retain the crown he won for the first time last year. Mane who placed third in 2016 and second in 2017 will hope to win it for 2018.

Relive the 2017 CAF Awards in Accra

Women’s Player of the Year Award

  • Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala is hoping to score a fourth win after her first three victories in 2014, 2016, and 2017.
  • Nigeria’s Francisca Ordega will be looking to snatch it from Oshoala.
  • South African striker, Kgatlana, 22, Best Player of 2018 AWCON is the final nominee in contention.
Relive the 2016 CAF Awards in Abuja

Others award categories

  • Youth Player of the Year
  • Men’s Coach of the Year
  • Women’s Coach of the Year
  • Men’s National Team of the Year
  • Women’s National Team of the Year
  • Goal of the Year
  • Africa Finest XI,
  • Ydnekatchew Tessema Trophy for the Federation President of the Year and
  • Platinum Award

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..