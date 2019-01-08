2018 CAF Awards: Who wins what in African football?

Africa’s annual football awards night takes place in the Senegalese capital Dakar on January 8, 2019.

The continent’s football governing body, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, will be awarding the best personalities, clubs and national teams for the year 2018.

The event is being held at the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center. Ahead of the event, CAF Executive Committee has awarded the hosting rights for 2019 AFCON to Egypt.

Men’s Player of the Year Award

The main award of the night will pit the same nominees as 2017 – Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah is widely tipped to retain the crown he won for the first time last year. Mane who placed third in 2016 and second in 2017 will hope to win it for 2018.

2018 CAF Awards takes place in Dakar, Senegal

Date: January 8, 2019

Venue: Abdou Diouf International Conference Center.

Women’s Player of the Year Award

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala is hoping to score a fourth win after her first three victories in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Nigeria’s Francisca Ordega will be looking to snatch it from Oshoala.

South African striker, Kgatlana, 22, Best Player of 2018 AWCON is the final nominee in contention.

Others award categories