Salah, Aubameyang and Mane: Who will be crowned African footballer of the year?

Football Planet
On Football Planet this week, we ask who will be crowned African footballer of the year. Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mané, are in the running for the coveted title.
Also on the program, Africa will know this Wednesday the host country for the 2019 AFCON. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is expected to name Cameroon’s replacement in Dakar, Senegal.
After Ivory Coast run to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge the postponement of the 2021 AFCON in favour of Cameroon, Comoros too have also petitioned the sports justice authority to request the disqualification of the Indomitable Lions from the 2019 AFCON after they lost hosting rights which would have guaranteed them a place.
These are more stories on Football Planet with Johnson Sambou Wahany.
up next
Most read
Football PlanetFootball Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #footballplanet
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on footballplanet @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here