Salah, Aubameyang and Mane: Who will be crowned African footballer of the year?

On Football Planet this week, we ask who will be crowned African footballer of the year. Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mané, are in the running for the coveted title.

Also on the program, Africa will know this Wednesday the host country for the 2019 AFCON. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is expected to name Cameroon’s replacement in Dakar, Senegal.

After Ivory Coast run to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to challenge the postponement of the 2021 AFCON in favour of Cameroon, Comoros too have also petitioned the sports justice authority to request the disqualification of the Indomitable Lions from the 2019 AFCON after they lost hosting rights which would have guaranteed them a place.

These are more stories on Football Planet with Johnson Sambou Wahany.

