Gabon military takes over state radio, gunshots heard in the capital

Military officers in Gabon have seized the national radio station calling for the need for national restoration, the Reuters news agency reported on Monday.

The soldiers also condemned the New Year speech delivered by President Ali Bongo Ondimba stating that they were disappointed with it.

A New Year’s address by Bongo“reinforced doubts about the president’s ability to continue to carry out the responsibilities of his office,” said Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, leader of the self-declared Patriotic Movement of the Defense and Security Forces of Gabon.

The president for the first time delivered his address from the Moroccan capital, Rabat, where he is recuperating from a stroke. He was transferred to Rabat from a Saudi hospital late last year.

Security and political watchers are pointing to the military’s move as an apparent coup attempt. The full extent of the involvement of the military top brass is not yet known.

Timeline of Bongo’s hospitalization

October 25 – Bongo admitted to the King Fahd hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – source at presidency tells Jeune Afrique.

October 29 – Government confirms hospitalization, warns against spread of fake news

October 31 – Cameroon channel banned for six-months for reporting Bongo’s death

November 11 – Bongo recovering his faculties, remains in charge – Presidency

November 14 – Opposition demands clarity on Bongo’s health

November 15 – Constitutional Court orders veep to chair cabinet meeting in Bongo’s absence

November 21 – Jeune Afrique reports Bongo to convalesce in London

November 24 – Venue of convalescence changes from London to Rabat

November 29 – Bongo is flown to Morocco for medical recovery

December 4 – First photos of Bongo pops up as Moroccan King visits him

December 6 – Top government officials visit him in Rabat

December 10 – Vice-president confirms that he suffered a stroke

January 1, 2019 – Delivers New Year address from Rabat

Then minister Bongo took over the reins in the oil-rich central African nation in 2009 following the death of his father Omar Bongo who had been president for over four decades.

Ali won hotly contested polls in 2016 to secure his second term in charge. The main opponent and former colleague minister, Jean Ping, unsuccessfully contested the results. Ping, a former African Union chief, insists he was the constitutionally elected president.

