South Africa's ruling party nominates Zuma for legislative poll

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress implied on Sunday that it had nominated former president Jacob Zuma as candidate for its legislative elections in May.

Zuma is currently embroiled in corruption scandal. The ANC expressed commitment not to introduce people involved in corruption cases at a news conference in Durban.

Party spokesman, Dakota Legoete said ‘’ we are still at the stage where every candidate must accept or decline his or her nomination ‘’.

We are still at the stage where every candidate must accept or decline his or her nomination.

The list of the ANC’s candidates for the May legislative elections has not yet been made public. Legoete said the list which has half of candidates being women will be approved by the party leadership at the end of January.

Jacob Zuma ruled the Southern African nation between 2009 and 2018 and was forced by his party to resign last February due to corruption scandals.

The ANC is one of Africa longest ruling parties and recorded a historic setback in the 2016 elections, where it lost iconic cities like Pretoria and Johannesburg.

AFP