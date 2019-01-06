Ghana hopes to increase cocoa processing locally

Ghana
Ghana is hoping to take greater advantage of cocoa, which is the basis of its economy.
Accra intends to transform at least 50% of its bean production locally. A feasible prospect given the country’s current capacities.
According to managers in charge of the sector, Ghana can now process about 300,000 tonnes of cocoa, up 19% from the 252,000 tonnes previously processed.
This is an increase while the country’s installed capacity is 400,000 tonnes. There are 12 local companies in the country that process the precious commodity.
The increase in the quantity processed domestically will thus allow Ghana, the world’s second largest cocoa producer, to be protected from market fluctuations.
