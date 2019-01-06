DRC opposition camp blames CENI for delay in election results

As the Democratic Republic of the Congo anxiously waits for the official announcement of the provisional results of the presidential election, campaign director of opposition leader,Martin Fayulu, has blamed the electoral body Ceni for the delay adding that the electoral body has failed to indicate a date for the publication of the results of the presidential election.

“The Lamuka coalition warns the Ceni against any attempt to change the results posted in front of the polling stations and will hold it responsible for any consequences that may result from this situation,” said Pierre Lumbi, campaign director of Martin Fayulu.

The results were scheduled to be announced on Sunday but has been postponed to “next week” without further details.

The announcement which was made on Saturday by the President of the National Independent Electoral Commission (Céni) Corneille Nangaa raises concern of voilence in the Central African Nation.

“The Lamuka coalition, together with the Congolese people, are waiting in serenity coupled with increased vigilance for the Ceni to be able to quickly announce the results as posted in the polling stations and in accordance with the will of the Congolese people,” Pierre Lumbi, campaign director of Martin Fayulu added.

The electoral body is under strong pressure from the Episcopal Conference, the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU) and the United States to publish results that respect “the truth of the ballot box”.