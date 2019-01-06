Burkina Faso strengthens developmental ties with China

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has pledged to further the development of ties with China.

Kabore made the remarks while meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital, Ouagadougou who is on an official visit to the country.

Reiterating that there is only one China in the world, the president noted that his country is committed to strengthening its relations with Beijing based on the one-China principle.

According to Kabore, Burkina Faso is ready to enhance communications with China to safeguard the interests of African countries and developing countries.

The Chinese state councilor said that Kabore’s major decision of resuming diplomatic relations with China has won unanimous support from the people of Burkina Faso, and has been widely welcomed in the African continent.

Wang said that the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries has laid a political foundation for bilateral cooperation, and China is willing to work with Burkina Faso to deepen peace and security cooperation.

Burkina Faso re-established ties with China in May 2018, after cutting off ties with the island of Taiwan.

Wang also met with his counterpart, the foreign minister of Burkina Faso Alpha Barry on Friday.

During a joint press conference attended by Wang and Barry, Wang said China has played a unique and constructive role in safeguarding peace and promoting security in Africa.

Wang said that peace serves as the prerequisite and guarantee for the development of the African continent, adding that China has long been mediating in hot-spot issues in Africa and encouraging Africans to solve their problems in their own way.

Wang also said that China has stepped up support for Africa’s peace and security under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, including the building of the African Standby Force and the African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crisis.

Burkina Faso is the second stop of Wang’s five-day traditional New Year trip to Africa. The trip, which started on Wednesday, also includes visits to Ethiopia, Gambia, and Senegal.

The West African nation in May ended its official diplomatic relations with Taiwan’s government as Beijing increasingly tries to isolate Taiwan on the global stage.