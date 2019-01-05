DRC polls: Brazzaville urges 'restraint' pending results

President of the Republic of the Congo has broken his silence over the presidential elections held in neighboring DR Congo.

Denis Sassou Nguesso on Saturday called for “restraint” in this huge Central African nation.

Brazzaville has welcomed the electoral process and called for the preservation of peace and stability in the country.

The Democratic Republic of Congo still awaits publication of the results of the presidential election held on December 30, in a rather tensed atmosphere.

Since the end of December, an inter-community conflict in the province of Maï-Ndombé, in the north of the DRC, has led to the displacement of 16,000 people to the Republic of Congo according to the United Nations.

Brazzaville currently hosts some 60,000 refugees, mainly from the Central African Republic, DRC and Rwanda.

AFP