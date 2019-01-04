Sudan: opposition calls for president al-Bashir's resignation [The Morning Call]

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has promised wage hikes and appealed for patriotism. But are the promises and appeal enough to stem the recent tide of opposition protests in the country?

The country’s largest opposition groups have called for a fresh wave of protests this Friday. And this time they are demanding the resignation of president Omar al-Bashir.

They have also called for a march on the president’s Nile-side palace on Sunday.

So what are those protesting angry about?

Steep price hikes that have affected the price of basic food like Bread, a fuel shortage and a liquidity crunch that forced authorities to place a ceiling on bank withdrawals; these are just some of the issues that have angered the Sudanese people and have led to two weeks of deadly protests.