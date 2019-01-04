Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Sudan: opposition calls for president al-Bashir's resignation [The Morning Call]

Sudan: opposition calls for president al-Bashir's resignation [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has promised wage hikes and appealed for patriotism. But are the promises and appeal enough to stem the recent tide of opposition protests in the country?

The country’s largest opposition groups have called for a fresh wave of protests this Friday. And this time they are demanding the resignation of president Omar al-Bashir.

They have also called for a march on the president’s Nile-side palace on Sunday.

So what are those protesting angry about?

Steep price hikes that have affected the price of basic food like Bread, a fuel shortage and a liquidity crunch that forced authorities to place a ceiling on bank withdrawals; these are just some of the issues that have angered the Sudanese people and have led to two weeks of deadly protests.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..