DRC ruling coalition slams Bishop's vote claim

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s ruling coalition has criticized the National Episcopal Conference, CENCO, for alleged partisan, irresponsible and anarchic attitude.

Spokesperson for the FCC ruling coalition was reacting to CENCO’s claims to already know winner of the December 30 general elections from its independent tallying.

FCC

CENCO

ruling coalition spokesman, Barnabe Kikaya Bin Karubi , said that, “The Common Front for the Congo firmly deplores, denounces and condemns the partisan, irresponsible and anarchic attitude of the, and Mr Abbot Nshole Donatien in particular who, having deployed less than a quarter of observers to the totality of the planned polling stations, consisting of 40,000 short term observers and 1,026 long term observers, allows himself to proclaim, totally illegally, trends that culminate in the choice of a well identified candidate for the presidential.”

The ruling coalition also said the National Episcopal Conference latest pronouncement could incite post-electoral violence.

The Common Front for the Congo firmly deplores, denounces and condemns the partisan, irresponsible and anarchic attitude of the CENCO, and Mr Abbot Nshole Donatien in particular who, having deployed less than a quarter of observers to the totality of the planned polling stations, consisting of 40,000 short term observe

“The announcement of trends such as Mr Aboot Nshole has made, is such as to intoxicate the population by preparing an uprising for which the CENCO will be solely responsible as it bases itself on data that is tiny and partial,” he added.

CENCO’s declaration came shortly after CENI told main aspirants at a meeting in Kinshasa that its January 6, 2019 date for the release of provisional release will most likely be delayed.