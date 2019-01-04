Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Burundi's absence stalls 20th EAC summit [The Morning Call]

Burundi's absence stalls 20th EAC summit [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The 20th ordinary summit of the East Africa Community EAC heads of state that was long scheduled to take place first in November and then December 2018 has not held.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni who is the current chairman of body made the announcement for postponement and blamed it on the absence of Burundi.

So, what is it about Burundi that has led to the postponement of the EAC summit and how best can the issue be solved?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..