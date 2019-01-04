Burundi's absence stalls 20th EAC summit [The Morning Call]

The 20th ordinary summit of the East Africa Community EAC heads of state that was long scheduled to take place first in November and then December 2018 has not held.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni who is the current chairman of body made the announcement for postponement and blamed it on the absence of Burundi.

So, what is it about Burundi that has led to the postponement of the EAC summit and how best can the issue be solved?