Tourism in Egypt: Will terrorism derail gains? [Travel]

Terrorism that specifically targets visitors affects the tourism sector in Egypt.

In the event of an attack on tourists, Egypt loses millions of dollars in tourism to other exotic countries such as China, India or Morocco.

After nearly two years without an attack, a bomb targeting tourists was placed near a Vietnamese tourist bus, several people, on December 28, 2018. It was perpetrated at the height of the holiday season, when the number of foreign visitors is normally at its highest.

Strategies put in place to attract visitors

The Egyptian tourist industry is one of the most important sectors of the Egyptian economy in terms of employment and foreign exchange, sometimes accounting for 1% of the world tourism market.

The government has put in place strategies to attract more visitors despite the multiple attacks.

Expert, Karim Abed El Aziz tells us – The state has granted Naguib Sawiris, a well-known businessman in the fields of construction, telecommunications and tourism, the right to develop and renovate the area around the Egyptian pyramids of Giza. To be well prepared and established, to raise the level of tourism and to do everything possible to increase the level of accommodation.

Egypt, a safe destination?

Mr Aziz explains – At the moment, Egypt is still safer than Paris. So if you follow the safety instructions, you will always be safe. In addition, the Egyptian government will make many efforts to improve the security of tourism in the country. If you visit Egypt, you will also be able to benefit from the charity and hospitality of the people.

The United Nations World Tourism Organization also reported in 2017 that Egypt was the second fastest growing destination in the world.