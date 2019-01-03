Tha African economy in 2019

Africa’s economic growth in 2018 will continue in 2019 in sub-Saharan Africa, averaging 3.6% over the next two years, according to World Bank estimates.

An economic upturn, despite uneven variations between different countries on the continent. This is reflected in the findings of the 2018 study conducted by the World Bank. The institution forecasts economic growth of 3.6% over the next two years.

A slow recovery in the oil-exporting countries of the Central African Monetary and Economic Community still in debt, and stronger in those with low natural resources.

Afircanews journalist Ronald Kato gives more incite.

Good East African figures in 2018

Economic growth, with East Africa at the top of the list in 2018 with one of the best rates, confirming the forecasts announced by the IMF.

This was the best rate of economic growth on the continent according to the International Monetary Fund’s 2017 estimates. A challenge taken up by East Africa, which recorded one of the best performances in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2018. A ranking in which Ethiopia ranks first with 7.8% growth, followed by Rwanda 7.1% and then Tanzania 6.7%.

Translated by Nyasha K Mutizwa