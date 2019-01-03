Welcome to Africanews

Sudan blocks social media as protests continue

Content provided by REUTERS

Sudanese authorities have blocked access to popular social media platforms used to organise and broadcast nationwide anti-government protests triggered by an economic crisis.

Sudan has been rocked by near-daily demonstrations over the past two weeks with protesters calling on President Omar al-Bashir who took power in 1989, to step down.

Northeast African country whose government tightly controls traditional media as the internet has become a key information battleground.

There was a discussion in the government about blocking social media sites.

The head of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service, Salah Abdallah, told a news conference on Dec. 21 that: “There was a discussion in the government about blocking social media sites.”

Internet users in the country say Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp have only been possible through use of a virtual private network (VPN).

According to local media, about 13 million of Sudan’s 40 million people use the internet.

