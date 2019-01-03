Preliminary results will delay: DRC elections body says

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s elections body, CENI, has told aspirants that preliminary results from the December 30, 2018 polls could be delayed beyond Sunday.

CENI had stated that the first batch of results will be released on January 6, 2019 – a week after the historic elections took place across the country, except for three cities.

Corneille Nangaa met top aspirants in the presidential race on Wednesday evening in the capital Kinshasa under the auspices of the African Union.

Sources close to the CENI boss told Reuters that as at Wednesday, only 17% of tally sheets had been received from the vote counting centers across the country.

CENI did not give a date by which they would have gotten enough results to put out a preliminary result. Congolese are feverishly awaiting results in elections meant to pick a successor to outgoing Joseph Kabila.

Martin Fayulu who leads the Lamuka coalition and Felix Tshisekedi of the CACH coalition were present at the meeting held at the Hotel Kempinski. Ruling party candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary was also invited but was not cited at the premises.

#RDCvote: “ Nous avons parlé des élections, et nous voulons que les résultats qui seront proclamés, soient conformes à la volonté du peuple congolais…” chef délégation de l’UA pic.twitter.com/4sBFm6oFjC — Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala (@StanysBujakera) January 2, 2019

Internet and SMS services have been muted in what the government justifies as a move to curb the spread of fake news as citizens wait for results.

Broadcast services of French channel RFI, has been disrupted with authorities confirming that a pro-opposition TV channel had also been taken off air.