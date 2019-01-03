Welcome to Africanews

Liquid Telecom to invest in Egypt

Liquid Telecom to invest in Egypt

Africa more independent in terms of Internet connectivity? Liquid Telecom aims to connect Egyptian companies to the rest of Africa.

Just over $400 million is needed to provide Egypt with a vast fibre optic network. A network and data centre infrastructure that will connect not only the cities of Cape Town and Cairo, but also Egyptian companies to the rest of Africa.

