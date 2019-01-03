Liquid Telecom to invest in Egypt

Business Africa
Africa more independent in terms of Internet connectivity? Liquid Telecom aims to connect Egyptian companies to the rest of Africa.
Just over $400 million is needed to provide Egypt with a vast fibre optic network. A network and data centre infrastructure that will connect not only the cities of Cape Town and Cairo, but also Egyptian companies to the rest of Africa.
