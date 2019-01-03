Ghana pastor attacked for prophesying death of top Islamic cleric

Ghana
A Ghanaian pastor, Owusu Bempa, in what has become his traditional New Year prophecies listed a number of high profile citizens who he claimed will die in 2019.
Among the list was the West African country’s top Islamic leader, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, referred to and recognised by the state as the Chief Imam of Ghana.
The prophesy which received wide media coverage did not sit down well with a group of young Muslims who on Wednesday took matters into their hands and attacked a branch of Bempa’s church.
The attackers destroyed materials within the church including musical equipments, they smashed glass windows and pulled down billboards in front of the church.
In a statement late Wednesday, the Imam urged for calm and tasked the youth to maintain all ties of unity and fraternity that the two religions had maintained over the decades.
PHOTOS: Angry youth vandalize Owusu Bempah’s church over prophecy on national chief Imam.#JoyNews pic.twitter.com/N571RuODuz— #JoyNews (@JOYNEWSONTV) January 2, 2019
