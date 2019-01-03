The Morning Call DRC election: Presidential candidates meet [The Morning Call] Jerry Bambi 3 hours ago The Morning Call Three top presidential candidates in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s election meet with electoral commission. up next 04:40 Tourism in Egypt: Will terrorism derail gains? [Travel] 05:23 Burkina Faso: govt declares state of emergency [The Morning Call] 02:51 Your famous Barbie doll is now 60 years old [The Morning Call] From the same country 02:00 Preliminary results will delay: DRC elections body says DRC poll hub: Internet blackout persists, AU meets main aspirants 01:10 DRC: Catholic Bishops' report out Thursday View more The Morning Call The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90 Email us on morningcall @africanews.com Leave a voice message here For more details on how to contribute, click here.
05:03
Congo: President Nguesso in renewed vow to fight corruption [The Morning Call]
Go to video
DRC elections: Queues and inconvenience for a historic vote
00:47
DRC elections:Hundreds vote without voting machines in Beni
00:56
Kabila and Ramazani cast vote in Kinshasa
Go to video
DRC elections: voting delays in kinshasa
00:55
DRC elections: POLLS OPEN