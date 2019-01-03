Welcome to Africanews

Burkina Faso: govt declares state of emergency [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

A state of emergency has been declared in several provinces of Burkina Faso. For the past three years, the country has been confronted with increasingly frequent and deadly jihadist attacks. First concentrated in the north of the country, they then spread to other regions, including the eastern region, bordering Togo and Benin.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme.

