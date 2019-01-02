Welcome to Africanews

Rwanda's loan program for refugees [The Morning Call]

Rwanda's loan program for refugees [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

Since its creation in 2016, a Rwandan loan program to assist refugees start their own business has so helped more than 3,000 refugees find a livelihood.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

