Rwanda's loan program for refugees [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Since its creation in 2016, a Rwandan loan program to assist refugees start their own business has so helped more than 3,000 refugees find a livelihood.
Egypt hopes to receive 5th tranche of IMF loan in Jan. 2019
World Bank re-engages Tanzania on educational project
Ethiopia nets $1.2 bn loans, grants from World Bank
Eritrea-Ethiopia border crossing: women, children form 90% - ACAPS
Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia spikes after border reopening
Somalia receives first World Bank loans in 30 years