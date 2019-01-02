Mauritania's anti-slavery opposition MP released [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
After five months of detention following a complaint by a journalist, Mauritania’s anti-slavery opposition MP Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid has been released from prison.
He was released on Monday evening.
Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid joins us on the programme this morning from Nouakchott.
