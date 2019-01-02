Is the East African Community (EAC) cracking?

The East African community, a regional grouping of countries Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan has been in the news and not for the best reasons. A heads of state meeting that had to be cancelled twice, the unending bickering between Rwanda and Burundi and the trade friction pitting Tanzania and Kenya have led some to believe the region’s integration may be cracking under pressure.

On the business segment this week, Ronald Kato asks whether the region’s leaders can put aside their differences and work to reach their ultimate aspirations which are a monetary union and a political federation.