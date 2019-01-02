DRC: Catholic Bishops' report out Thursday

The National Episcopal Conference of Congo, CENCO, has postponed publication of its preliminary observation report on the general elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo to Thursday.

CENCO Secretary General and Spokesperson, Father Donatien Nshole, citied blackout, internet shutdown and the suspension of SMS services across the country as reasons for the delay.

Among other irregularities, the bishops said the results of manual and electronic vote counting were dissimilar in about 500 polling stations.

While Congolese and the international community are impatiently awaiting CENCO’s appraisal of Sunday’s presidential, legislative and provincial elections, protesters have destroyed CENCO’s head office in Bunia, chief town of Ituri province.

Internal U.N. reports of the long-delayed elections suggested allegations of irregularities across the country.

The Democratic Republic of Congo nervously anticipates results of a chaotic presidential election meant to choose a successor for Joseph Kabila who has been in power for 18 years.