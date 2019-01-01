Man United's Sir Alex Ferguson back to training grounds

Former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson has made a return to the club’s training ground since he suffered a brain haemorrhage, the BBC has reported.

It is the first time since his emergency brain surgery on May 5.

Ferguson, 77, the British public broadcaster said met former and current caretaker manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Carrington, Manchester on Saturday.

Solskjaer said Ferguson ‘‘enjoyed his time at the training ground’‘., adding ‘’ he had a few chats with the staff and encouraged us’‘.

Ferguson is the most successful manager in British football history winning 38 trophies during his 26 years as manager of Man United before retiring in 2013.

He spoke publicly for the first time since his surgery in July.