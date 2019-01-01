Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Egyptian President Sisi likely to contest 2022 elections?

Egyptian President Sisi likely to contest 2022 elections?

Egypt

In Egypt, supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi have begun mulling the idea of keeping him in office beyond his second term in 2022.

In March 2018, Sisi’s supporters re-elected him with more than 97 percent of votes to retain his candidature.

In Cairo, the government’s daily Al-Akhbar newspaper set the tone by referring to 2019 as ‘‘the year of political reforms that lagged’‘ in its editorial on Sunday.

Director of the newspaper, Yasser Rizk said this reform should ‘’ preserve all that has been achieved of the population in terms of security stability and economic recovery over the past five years’‘.

According to the editorial, the amendment of the constitution must be voted on by parliament at its next session before the end of summer this year.

The proposal to maintain Sisi as a presidential candidate for the 2022 elections in Egypt has been criticised by opponents and NGOs who took to social networks to express their dissatisfaction.

Sisi was first elected President in 2014, a year after the army’s dismissal of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.

Sisi won a second term in 2018 and is in charge of a regime considered authoritarian and repressive on his opponents and human rights defenders.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..