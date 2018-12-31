Welcome to Africanews

Racist remarks persist in world football [Football Planet]

Wahany Johnson SAMBOU

Racist remarks against Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly on Inter Milan’s pitch last week stoke fury among football players. We look at the evil that is still poisoning European football.

Draw for Champions League and CAF Cup play-offs. Major shocks and derbies ahead in the coming weeks.

And, we bring you highlight of major events in 2018. From Africa’s disappointment at the World Cup to victories of Esperance of Tunis and Raja Casablanca in the club cups.

Wahany Sambou has details of these and more on this week’s edition of Football Planet.

