Internet outage in parts of DRC as vote continue continues

Most mobile internet connections in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa were down on Monday, residents said, the day after a presidential election that both camps suggested they had won.

Residents of the eastern city of Goma also said that their internet connections were slow or down completely. Government officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

Congolese voted in long delayed polls on December 30 and are waiting for first release of provisional results from the elections body, CENI.

Aside three cities – Beni, Butembo and Yumbi – that were barred from voting till March 2019, voting went ahead with pockets of violence and chaos in some parts of the country.

Barely hours after the close of polls, major presidential aspirants have reported being in the lead and confident of securing victory. The winner replaces Joseph Kabila who has served out his two-term limit.