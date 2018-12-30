Sassou Nguesso to clampdown on corruption

Congolese president Denis Sassou Nguesso has pledged to wage war against corruption in his state of nation address on saturday.

According to him there is no small fly or big fish, the canker must be faced head-on.

Before the Congress, the Congolese President promised to battle economic crimes and announced the creation of a High Authority to fight corruption.

Improving economic and financial governance is part of the International Monetary Fund’s requirements; of which Brazzaville is in negotiations to obtain a credit facility and revive its debt-ridden economy.

These promises have not convinced the opposition, which questions the involvement of the President’s relatives in oil and financial scandals.

The family of Sassou Nguesso was the subject of a judicial inquiry in France following a complaint from Transparency International; which suspects that the clan has embezzled part of the country’s oil revenues for its own benefit.