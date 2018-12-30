DRC elections:Hundreds vote without voting machines in Beni

*Several hundreds of people in the city of Beni in north eastern Democratic Republic of Congo casted their vote by paper ballot; handwriting names of their prefered candidates on pieces of papers

This is in protest against the postponement of the general elections being held elsewhere on Sunday in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Besides the youth, some senior citizens and officials in the area, waited in long queue to cast their votes in the Mulekera commune and the Kaliva field, in the Beu community.

In the Malepe district, other young people also proceeded in the same way.

According to Africanews correspondent, the organizers plan to send the bags used as ballot boxes and the results to the Ceni on Monday.

About 20 police officers were present at the Kalinda stadium at the time of filling this report.

There is calm in Beni at the moment, no demonstrations, even less barricades.

Military and police presence have also been reported along Ruwenzori and Nyamwisi boulevards.

The elections were postponed in the Beni-Butembo region officially for security (killing civilians) and health reasons (Ebola outbreak that killed 360 people).

AFRICANEWS