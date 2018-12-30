DRC elections: POLLS OPEN

Polls have opened in the three-time postponed elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo seeking a successor to president Joseph Kabila

By 4:00 GMT on Sunday, polling stations opened for voting.

In Lubumbashi, the first voters were agents of the National Independent Electoral Commission (Céni) followed by “witnesses” (observers from political parties) according to reports.

Nearly 40 million people are eligible to vote in the DRC’s two years delayed elections.

The run-up has been marred by violence and controversy over the decision to exclude more than 1 million people from voting.

Rival candidates on Saturday declined signing an agreement targeted at reducing tension before the poll.

AFP