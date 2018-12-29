Madagascar's opposition protest Rajoelina's win

Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets of Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar on Saturday to demand recount of run off ballots.

The supporters gathered at the May 13 square to call for disqualification of Andry Rajoelina, who was declared winner of the poll by the electoral body.

“We are here to seek justice, that’s why we came here today, you, me, all of us, we know who we voted for, even those who did not vote for candidate 25 but who know that there have been stolen voices, come reinforce our ranks’‘, said Hanitra Razafimanantsoa, spokesperson for Marc Ravalomanana.

“ We are supporters of Marc Ravalomanana. CENI stole votes with Andry Rajoelina “, said supporter Marie Razafindratompo.

Ravalomanana has filed appeals at the country’s High Constitutional Court to challenge the outcome of the December 19 run off vote.

According to the electoral commission, Rajoelina won 55.66 percent of votes while Ravalomanana had 44.34 percent of votes.

The High Constitutional Court has nine (9)days to validate or invalidate the results after examining the appeals.

AFP