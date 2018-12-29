Egyptian PM visits survivors of bus blast that killed 4 people

The Egyptian Prime Minister on Saturday paid visits to survivors of the Friday blast that killed three Vietnamese tourists and a local driver.

Mostafa Madbouly regrets the unfortunate attack.

“We communicated with the Vietnamese embassy, and the (tourism) minister will be meeting with the (Vietnamese) ambassador shortly. We are trying to contain the impact of this incident as much as possible, but the most important thing is to provide medical care to all those who were injured. We give our deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in this incident, whether Egyptian or the tourists who died”, Madbouly said.

According to the Egyptian Interior Ministry, 11 others were injured when a bomb hit their bus carrying 14 Vietnamese tourists on Friday.

The injured are receiving treatment at a nearby Al Haram hospital. This is the first deadly blast against foreign tourists in Egypt for more than a year.

Tourism sector, a vital source of foreign currency revenue in Egypt was recovering from a sharp drop in visitor numbers since the North African nation’s 2011 uprising.

Reuters