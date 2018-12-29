DRC: two opposition candidates refuse to sign peace pact

Tension is high in the Democratic Republic of Congo,where Martin Fayulu and Félix Tsisekedi refused to sign a document aimed at guaranteeing a peaceful and non-violent election.

The two opposition candidates believe that this file, already signed by Emmanuel Ramazani , preferred candidate of president Kabila and the electoral chief, does not include their amendments.

Among other things, both candidates want manual counting of ballots in the presence of observers.

The opposition would like tomorrow's ballot that the truth of the ballot box can triumph, so we have made clear amendments that are being studied and we come back to sign at 7pm (19:00 GMT) .

“ We are ready to sign the documents, but with the amendments, we must sign a single document containing the commitments of the candidates for President of the Republic and the commitments of CENI”, said opposition candidate Martin Fayulu.

Vital Kamerhe is the Campaign Director for opposiiton candidate Felix Tshisekedi.

Meanwhile, outgoing President Joseph Kabila has called on his compatriots to ensure a peaceful election.

“The electoral commission has stated that elections will take place on the 30th. The most important point and issue is that we want to make sure that these elections take place, but in a very peaceful atmosphere so that all the citizens, all the registered voters can go on that particular day to vote”, Kabila said.

On Saturday, police warned that they would remove “any person” who remains in the vicinity of polling centres and stations on Sunday evening after the polls.

AFP