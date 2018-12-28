Madagascar run-off: EU urges calm

The European Union Observer Mission in Madagascar has called for calm following the official release of results in a highly contest presidential run-off marked by allegations of fraud.

Sandrine Martins Espinoza, Deputy Chief Observer of the European Union Observation Mission in Madagascar told AFP that Ravalomanana should seek redress in court and urged him to tell his supporters to protest in peace.

“It is hoped that the greatness of mind of the two candidates will ensure that they will still be calm and will not call people to electoral violence but rather to appear before the competent authorities. The right to protest is guaranteed in Madagascar so it’s something that does not surprise me, I just hope that the candidate will call his supporters to demonstrate in peace “, she said.

Andry Rajoelina won the run-off polls with 55.66 percent of votes while his closest contender Marc Ravalomanana had 44.34 percent in a highly contested second round marked by accusations of fraud.

Ravalomana disputed the results. Rajoelina welcomed the victory and said Madagascans were able to ‘‘freely express themselves’‘.

The High Constitutional Court has nine (9) days to validate or invalidate the results after examining possible appeals.

AFP