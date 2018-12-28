DRC: soldiers crackdown on Beni protests [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The polity in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is heating up even further. The repeatedly postponed and much awaited elections in the country are now less than two days away. But disturbing incidents are being recorded before the first vote is cast.
On Thursday, security forces put down protests that broke out following the election commission’s postponement of the presidential elections by three months in key opposition areas. Beni, Butembo and Yumbi and other surrounding rural areas won’t see any election until March 2019, long after the new president is due to be sworn in.
An opposition candidate Martin Fayulu has called for a general strike this Friday. But first let’s bring you footage of how yesterday’s protests turned out in Beni, eastern DRC.
