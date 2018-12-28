DRC: pro-democracy group doubts free polls with Kabila in power

Some civil society groups who played a key role in ensuring the impending general elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo takes place say they are doubtful of a free and fair polls.

On Sunday December 30, voters will go to the polls in the Democratic Republic of Congo to elect their president.

The elections have been expected since 2016 and hopefully the first democratic transition will take place in this huge African country.

We need a citizen transition without Kabila in the hope of having credible and transparent elections.

‘‘We think it is high time that the Congolese people, the international community, and everyone made a commitment so that we could obtain credible and transparent elections. We cannot obtain these elections with Kabila, not even with Nanga allies, and therefore we need another restructuring, not only of the CENI, but we need a citizen transition without Kabila in the hope of having credible and transparent elections’‘, said Robert Njdangala, pro-democracy activist with Filimbi, a pro-democracy and civil society movement.

The civil society organization believes that this vote may mark the end of the reign of the current regime.

Lucha hopes this will be the right time for the ruling party to be shown the exit.