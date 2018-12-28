308 mostly African migrants rescued by charity group arrive in Spain

308 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Libya one week ago have arrived in the Algeciras port of Southern Spain.

Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms was refused entry by several European countries including Malta and Italy, although a mother and her newborn baby were airlifted to Malta by helicopter.

The ship rolled into the port of Algeciras while police and Red Cross charity workers lined up to oversee the migrants disembark.

Most of these migrants are Africans.

Tents on the dock medically screened the migrants.

Illegal immigration to Europe by sea has fallen sharply since 2016 but arrivals into Spain have more than doubled annually to the rate of more than 1,000 per week this year.

Reuters