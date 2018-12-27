Sudan protests: call for probe over killings

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s promise of “real reforms” to deal with the economic crisis has not settled nerves for the Sudanese people.

Further protests have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the week, with human casualties in several cities.

The authorities report eight deaths, while Amnesty International reports 37 .

"We condemn the murders and call on the government to launch an investigation in front of all citizens. Blood is sacred to us and must not be shed."

People’s Congress Party, a member of the ruling coalition in Sudan, on Wednesday called for an investigation on the killings.

Idris Suleiman, is a senior leader of the People’s Congress Party

The People’s Congress Party claims that 17 Sudanese citizens were killed, 88 were wounded and 519 detained. It also said most of them have been released, but called for the release of those still detained during demonstrations.

The demonstrations, which affected about ten cities, including the capital Khartoum, began on December 19, after the government’s untimely decision to triple the price of bread .

Beyond social demands, many demonstrators called for the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir.