Ivory Coast: consultation fees up for patrons of private health facilities

Patrons of private health facilities in Ivory Coast are to pay fee more for consultation beginning January 1, 2019.

General medical consultation will increase by 25% while specialized medical consultation will go up by 16%.

This means the population will have to pay a little over 22 euros to see a general practitioner and 26 euros for a specialist.

President of the Association of Private Clinics of Ivory Coast has defended the move, saying this is a first since 1998.

Dr. Joseph Boguifo, said private clinics face enormous difficulties due to high living costs and fiscal pressures.

According to him, these are not new tariffs since they have already been approved by the Ivorian government following the devaluation.

In the capital Abidjan, Fraternité matin, the daily public service newspaper has urged the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene, to tread cautiously in the implementation of the new fees.

On August 9, 2018, the insurers and health professional association of Ivory Coast asked for a broader consultation before the commencement of the policy which takes effect on January 1, 2019.