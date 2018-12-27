Welcome to Africanews

France drops probe of air crash that led to Rwandan genocide [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

An investigation over the death of Rwanda’s president Juvenal Habyarimana in 1998, an event that led to a genocide that killed more than 800,000 people, have been dropped. Nine Rwandan officials had been slammed with charges and were being investigated by magistrates in France over the killing of the then Rwandan leader in a plane crash.

France had launched the investigation following demands by relatives of the French crew who died in the plane crash with president Juvenal Habyarimana.

One of the person targeted in the now withdrawn case was Rwanda’s former defence minister James Kabarebe.

