2018 review of political events in Africa (2) [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It is the last week of the year in 2018 and we are taking a look or review at some of the biggest stories in the year across various sectors.
In continuation of that, we bring you a special edition with the review of the major political events we saw across the continent in Africa this year.
2018's top business stories: AfCFTA, economic protests, oil, visas
Music showdown in Uganda: Museveni, Bebe Cool and Police take on Bobi Wine
2018 Review: Top African news per country [South Sudan - Zimbabwe]
Photos: 2018 Christmas buzz in Africa and across the world
01:02
Madagascar: Ravalomanana asks supporters to defend votes
2018 Review: Top African news per country [Namibia – South Africa]