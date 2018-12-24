UN sanction Malians contravening 2015 peace accord [The Morning Call]

The UN Security Council last week imposed individual sanctions against three leaders of armed groups accused of violating a 2015 peace accord in Mali. This is the first time the UN has targeted individuals since the adoption of a general sanctions regime in 2017.

The sanctions are targeted at three Malians, secretary general of the Coalition for the People of Azawad Mohamed Ousmane Ag Mohamedoune, Ahmoudou Ag Asriw of the Imghad Tuareg Self-Defense Group and Allies, and Mamadou Ag Rhissa, a businessman and member the High Council for Unity of Azawad.